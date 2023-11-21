A U.S. Army trailer is led up a ramp into a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, Nov. 7, 2023. To lead vehicles into the aircraft successfully, loadmasters must use specific angles to align the vehicle with the ramp. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 00:49 Photo ID: 8140257 VIRIN: 231108-F-PJ020-1125 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.08 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.