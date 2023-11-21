Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 2 of 12]

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Estrada, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, marshals a U.S. Army 25th Air Support Operations Squadron humvee into a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC is an exercise led by the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division with support from all other U.S. military service branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 00:49
    Photo ID: 8140249
    VIRIN: 231106-F-PJ020-1264
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.05 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    loadmasters
    374 AW
    36 AS
    JPMRC
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT