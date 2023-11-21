Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffery Tabor, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aircraft maintenance journeyman, secures a humvee to a C-130J at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC has been held multiple times per year since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

