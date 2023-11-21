Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 4 of 12]

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffery Tabor, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aircraft maintenance journeyman, secures a humvee to a C-130J at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC has been held multiple times per year since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 00:49
    Photo ID: 8140251
    VIRIN: 231106-F-PJ020-1332
    Resolution: 2458x1639
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    PACAF
    joint exercise
    374 AW
    374 AMXS
    JPMRC
    INDOPACOM

