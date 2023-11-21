Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 12]

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron parks at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, Nov. 7, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 is a joint service exercise involving simulated large-scale conflict against a peer adversary in jungle and archipelagic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 00:49
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
    This work, Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    PACAF
    C-130J
    374 AW
    36 AS
    JPMRC
    INDOPACOM

