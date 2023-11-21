Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 8 of 12]

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 235th Infantry Battalion Cacti 3rd Brigade await operational instruction at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, Nov. 7, 2023. Yokota supported JPMRC 24-01 by airlifting army cargo and personnel to destinations around the Hawaiian islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 00:49
    Photo ID: 8140255
    VIRIN: 231108-F-PJ020-1080
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    joint exercise
    Army
    JPMRC
    INDOPACOM
    235 Infantry Battalion Cacti 3rd Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT