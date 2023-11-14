PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Christina Gibson, the public affairs officer for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15, and Cmdr. Matthew Kadlec, the judge advocate general for CSG 15, participate in a briefing aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 16, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of CSG 9, is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 8127771 VIRIN: 231116-N-VA505-1034 Resolution: 3876x5794 Size: 839.12 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG 15 Aboard the TR [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.