PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2023) U.S. Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conduct a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck prior to flight operations, Nov. 15, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 8127761 VIRIN: 231115-N-YR245-1146 Resolution: 3159x2103 Size: 979.75 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FOD Walkdown on the TR [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.