CSG 15 Aboard the TR

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Amir Parker, from Conway, N.C., assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15, delivers a plate of food aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 16, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of CSG 9, is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

