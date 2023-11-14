CVN 71 and CSG 15 Integrate for VIPER Drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15 conduct a visual information personnel (VIPER) training exercise, Nov. 16, 2023. VIPER teams are assigned to no-fail missions to visually document the unsafe or unprofessional interactions by vessels or aircraft of other nations against U.S. vessels. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of CSG 9, is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte)

