CSG 15 Aboard the TR

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2023) U.S. Sailors assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15, CSG 9, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) hold a briefing, Nov. 16, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of CSG 9, is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)

Date Taken: 11.16.2023
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN