PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2023) U.S. Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) prior to flight operations, Nov. 15, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 03:44
|Photo ID:
|8127762
|VIRIN:
|231115-N-YR245-1190
|Resolution:
|4239x2821
|Size:
|952.76 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CVN 71 FOD Walkdown [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
