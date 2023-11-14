PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2023) U.S. Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) prior to flight operations, Nov. 15, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 8127762 VIRIN: 231115-N-YR245-1190 Resolution: 4239x2821 Size: 952.76 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CVN 71 FOD Walkdown [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.