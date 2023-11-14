Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG 15 Aboard the TR [Image 14 of 21]

    CSG 15 Aboard the TR

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Matthew Kadlec, the judge advocate general (JAG) for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Christian Colburn, the JAG for Carrier CSG 9, right, participate in a briefing aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 16, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of CSG 9, is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:44
    Photo ID: 8127765
    VIRIN: 231116-N-VA505-1012
    Resolution: 6550x4367
    Size: 913.93 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Ocean
    integration
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG-9
    CSG-15

