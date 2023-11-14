PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors practice conduct stretcher bearer training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 15, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)

