    Stretcher Bearer Training [Image 9 of 21]

    Stretcher Bearer Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors practice conduct stretcher bearer training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 15, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:45
    Photo ID: 8127760
    VIRIN: 231115-N-VA505-1061
    Resolution: 1920x2880
    Size: 992.79 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stretcher Bearer Training [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Pacific Ocean
    training
    U.S. 3rd Fleet

