PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors practice conduct stretcher bearer training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 15, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 03:45
|Photo ID:
|8127760
|VIRIN:
|231115-N-VA505-1061
|Resolution:
|1920x2880
|Size:
|992.79 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stretcher Bearer Training [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT