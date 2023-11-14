CVN 71 Walking Blood Bank

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2023) Lt. Lauren Clark, ship’s nurse aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), draws blood from a Sailor during a walking blood bank exercise in Theodore Roosevelt’s medical bay, Nov. 15, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte)

