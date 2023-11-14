PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Matthew Kadlec, the judge advocate general for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15, participates in a briefing aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 16, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of CSG 9, is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 8127766 VIRIN: 231116-N-VA505-1024 Resolution: 6207x4138 Size: 888.95 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG 15 Aboard the TR [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.