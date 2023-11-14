Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TR Flight Ops [Image 12 of 21]

    TR Flight Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Seaman Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2023) U.S. Sailors perform pre-flight checks on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 15, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:44
    Photo ID: 8127763
    VIRIN: 231115-N-EQ851-1052
    Resolution: 2899x4638
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR Flight Ops [Image 21 of 21], by SN Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Ocean
    integration
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG-9
    CSG-15

