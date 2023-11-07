USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC

U.S. service members practice hoisting into a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. To prepare for real-world responses to personnel recovery scenarios, aircrew and pararescue members regularly partner together to conduct joint training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

