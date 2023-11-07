U.S. service members practice hoisting into a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. To prepare for real-world responses to personnel recovery scenarios, aircrew and pararescue members regularly partner together to conduct joint training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 06:01
|Photo ID:
|8113014
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-OP101-1280
|Resolution:
|8106x5404
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT