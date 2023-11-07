U.S. Air Force pararescuemen with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron fast-rope from a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261), at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 28, 2023. Aircrew and pararescuemen regularly partner together for joint personnel recovery training to ensure rapid response and readiness for a wide range of personnel recovery scenarios. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne) (Elements from the background were removed in this image)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 06:01
|Photo ID:
|8113001
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-OP101-1017
|Resolution:
|7390x4927
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT