USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron fast-rope from a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261), at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 28, 2023. Aircrew and pararescuemen regularly partner together for joint personnel recovery training to ensure rapid response and readiness for a wide range of personnel recovery scenarios. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne) (Elements from the background were removed in this image)

Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ