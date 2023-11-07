U.S. service members practice joint hoist training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. Conducting routine hoist training allows operators to perfect their quick movement and recovery skills in the event of a real-world recovery mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 06:01
|Photo ID:
|8113002
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-OP101-1188
|Resolution:
|4140x2760
|Size:
|451.22 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
