USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC

U.S. service members practice joint hoist training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. Conducting routine hoist training allows operators to perfect their quick movement and recovery skills in the event of a real-world recovery mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

