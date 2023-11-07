U.S. Air Force members practice hoist training with U.S. Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. Training like this is essential for enhancing force mobility and operational response across rough terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 06:01 Photo ID: 8113011 VIRIN: 231102-F-OP101-1582 Resolution: 3927x5049 Size: 1.18 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.