    USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC [Image 5 of 12]

    USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. service members practice hoisting into a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. To prepare for real-world responses to personnel recovery scenarios, aircrew and pararescue members regularly partner together to conduct joint training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 06:01
    Photo ID: 8113007
    VIRIN: 231102-F-OP101-1227
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Pararescue
    MV-22 Osprey
    449 AEG
    EARF

