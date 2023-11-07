USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC

U.S. Air Force members practice hoist training with U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. Joint training between aircrew and pararescuemen enables operators to strengthen their capabilities to better prepare them for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

