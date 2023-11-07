U.S. Air Force members practice hoist training with U.S. Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. This kind of joint training allows operators to solidify their skills and ensure readiness for real-world personnel or equipment transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 06:01
|Photo ID:
|8113010
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-OP101-1386
|Resolution:
|7804x5203
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
