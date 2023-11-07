USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC

U.S. Air Force members practice hoist training with U.S. Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. This kind of joint training allows operators to solidify their skills and ensure readiness for real-world personnel or equipment transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

