USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC

U.S. Air Force members practice hoist training with U.S. Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. Training like this is essential for enhancing force mobility and operational response across rough terrain. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne) (Elements from the background were removed in this image)
