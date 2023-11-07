Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC [Image 10 of 12]

    USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force members practice hoist training with U.S. Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. Training like this is essential for enhancing force mobility and operational response across rough terrain. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne) (Elements from the background were removed in this image)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 06:01
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Pararescue
    MV-22 Osprey
    449 AEG
    EARF

