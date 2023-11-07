U.S. service members practice joint hoist training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. The ability to rapidly hoist in and out of an aircraft over all terrains to recover injured personnel gives recovery teams a better chance at providing life-saving care in challenging environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 06:01 Photo ID: 8113004 VIRIN: 231102-F-OP101-1297 Resolution: 5672x3781 Size: 504.59 KB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.