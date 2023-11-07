USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC

U.S. Air Force members practice hoist training with U.S. Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. The EARF regularly conducts training on their deployable military capabilities to protect U.S. interests in Africa to maintain readiness, should a threat arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

