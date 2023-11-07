U.S. Air Force members conduct hoist training into a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261), along with U.S. Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. The EARF regularly conducts training on their deployable military capabilities to protect U.S. interests in Africa to maintain readiness, should a threat arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 06:01 Photo ID: 8113009 VIRIN: 231102-F-OP101-1172 Resolution: 6614x4409 Size: 2.24 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.