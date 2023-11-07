USAF conducts joint hoist training with EARF, USMC

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron packs gear after conducting hoist training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 2, 2023. Training like this is essential for enhancing force mobility and operational response across rough terrain. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne) (Elements from the background were removed in this image)

