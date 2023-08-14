230819-N-EJ277-1148 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (Aug. 19, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Liller, right, from Morgantown, W.Va., handles line on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 02:32 Photo ID: 7980811 VIRIN: 230819-N-EJ277-1148 Resolution: 3347x3422 Size: 2.71 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Departs San Diego [Image 18 of 18], by SN Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.