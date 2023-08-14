Sailor Stands Watch

230819-N-AB310-1042 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (Aug. 19, 2023) Quartermaster 2nd Class Christine Jones, from Colombia, S.C., stands lookout watch aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as it departs Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2023 02:32
|Photo ID:
|7980796
|VIRIN:
|230819-N-AB310-1042
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
