    Nimitz Departs San Diego [Image 14 of 18]

    Nimitz Departs San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tomas Valdes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230819-N-EJ277-1066 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (Aug. 19, 2023) Sailors handle line on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 02:32
    Photo ID: 7980807
    VIRIN: 230819-N-EJ277-1066
    Resolution: 4821x2666
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Departs San Diego [Image 18 of 18], by SN Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN68
    At Sea

