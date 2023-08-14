Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 18]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230819-N-AB310-2027 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 02:32
    Photo ID: 7980800
    VIRIN: 230819-N-AB310-2027
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Brittney Camacho-Pietri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    underway
    carrier

