Sailors Performs Maintenance

230819-N-AM483-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 19, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Kian Biro, from Atascadero, Calif., performs maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 in the hanger bay aboard the aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Peter McHaddad)

