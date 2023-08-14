Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Lowers Flag [Image 5 of 18]

    Sailor Lowers Flag

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230819-N-AB310-1017 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (Aug. 19, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Ruth Maldonado, from Whiteville, N.C., lowers signal flags aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

    This work, Sailor Lowers Flag [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Brittney Camacho-Pietri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    underway
    carrier

