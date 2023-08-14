Sailor Observes Skyline

230819-N-AB310-1148 SAN DIEGO BAY (Aug. 19, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Jack Mclaughlin, from Richmond, Va., observes the San Diego skyline from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)
