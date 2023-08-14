Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

230819-N-DU622-1014 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 approaches the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)
