230819-N-DU622-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 02:32 Photo ID: 7980802 VIRIN: 230819-N-DU622-1035 Resolution: 3184x2547 Size: 2.1 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.