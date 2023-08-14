230819-N-EJ277-1153 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (Aug. 19, 2023) Legalman 2nd Class Maria Woodrum, from Cleveland, handles line on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 02:32 Photo ID: 7980810 VIRIN: 230819-N-EJ277-1153 Resolution: 4528x2978 Size: 2.52 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Departs San Diego [Image 18 of 18], by SN Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.