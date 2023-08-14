230819-N-AM483-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 19, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Zibin Li, from San Francisco, performs maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 in the hanger bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Peter McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2023 02:32
|Photo ID:
|7980804
|VIRIN:
|230819-N-AM483-1011
|Resolution:
|3333x5000
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 18 of 18], by SN Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
