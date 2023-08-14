Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 11 of 18]

    Sailor Performs Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Seaman Peter McHaddad 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230819-N-AM483-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 19, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Zibin Li, from San Francisco, performs maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 in the hanger bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Peter McHaddad)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 02:32
    VIRIN: 230819-N-AM483-1011
    This work, Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 18 of 18], by SN Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    at sea
    Maintenance
    Nimitz: CVN68

