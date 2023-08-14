Sailor Performs Maintenance

230819-N-AM483-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 19, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Zibin Li, from San Francisco, performs maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 in the hanger bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Peter McHaddad)

