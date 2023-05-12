IKE Conducts INSURV

230504-N-JC256-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Jylyn Mcpherson, from Florence, South Carolina, unclogs sprinkler during counter measure washdown on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently underway conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Janae Chambers/Released)

