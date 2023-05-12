230504-N-JC256-1021 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Atawulai Alhassan, from Damongo, Ghana, left, and Airman Kendall Hayes, from Jackson, Mississippi, prepare boxes for trash takeout aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently underway conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Janae Chambers/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.20.2023 23:23 Photo ID: 7808246 VIRIN: 230504-N-JC256-1021 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 872.93 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IKE Conducts Operations In The Atlantic Ocean [Image 24 of 24], by SN Janae Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.