IKE Conducts INSURV

230502-N-HE057-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 04,2023) Hull Technician Fireman James Mincey, left, from Lithonia, Georgia, and Hull Technician 3rd Class Golden Peterson, from Caldwell, Idaho, use brazing to fix a key ring aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently underway conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Rodriguez/Released)

