    IKE Conducts INSURV [Image 13 of 24]

    IKE Conducts INSURV

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Rodriguez 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    230502-N-HE057-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 04,2023) Hull Technician Fireman James Mincey, left, from Lithonia, Georgia, and Hull Technician 3rd Class Golden Peterson, from Caldwell, Idaho, use brazing to fix a key ring aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently underway conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Rodriguez/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 23:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Conducts INSURV [Image 24 of 24], by SA Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Department
    Division
    CVN 69
    ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C2F

