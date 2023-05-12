230504-N-JC256-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Jylyn Mcpherson, from Florence, South Carolina, unclogs sprinkler during counter measure washdown on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently underway conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Janae Chambers/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2023 23:23
|Photo ID:
|7808249
|VIRIN:
|230504-N-JC256-1025
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE Conducts INSURV [Image 24 of 24], by SN Janae Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
