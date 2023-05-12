230503-N-JC256-2022 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2023) A Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) team assesses the functions of the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) sprinklers in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently underway conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Janae Chambers/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.20.2023 23:23 Photo ID: 7808243 VIRIN: 230503-N-JC256-2022 Resolution: 5248x3499 Size: 1.17 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IKE Conducts INSURV [Image 24 of 24], by SN Janae Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.