230503-N-ND021-1024 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2023) Airman Roberto Morales, from Naguabo, Puerto Rico, brews coffee in the aft mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Rodrigo Caldas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.20.2023 23:24 Photo ID: 7808240 VIRIN: 230503-N-ND021-1024 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 873.47 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IKE Conducts INSURV [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Kaitlin Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.