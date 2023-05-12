IKE Conducts INSURV

230503-N-JC256-2139 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Ely Daguman, from Zanbales, Philippines, left, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Keiard Bell, from Dallas, Texas, prevent water intrusion after an Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) sprinkler test in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently underway conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Janae Chambers/Released)

