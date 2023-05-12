Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IKE Conducts INSURV [Image 6 of 24]

    IKE Conducts INSURV

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    230501-N-UQ924-1200 (May 01, 2023) Jeff Bayless, from Spring, Texas, inspects a floatation device during a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting an INSURV assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Merissa Daley/Released)

