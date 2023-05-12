IKE Conducts INSURV

230501-N-UQ924-1229 (May 01, 2023) Jeff Bayless, from Spring, Texas, inspects a floatation device during a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting an INSURV assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Merissa Daley/Released)

