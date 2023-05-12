Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IKE Conducts INSURV [Image 22 of 24]

    IKE Conducts INSURV

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Seaman Janae Chambers 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    230504-N-JC256-1026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Jylyn Mcpherson, from Florence, South Carolina, unclogs sprinkler during counter measure washdown on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently underway conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Janae Chambers/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 23:23
    Photo ID: 7808250
    VIRIN: 230504-N-JC256-1026
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Conducts INSURV [Image 24 of 24], by SN Janae Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts Operations In The Atlantic Ocean
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV
    IKE Conducts INSURV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air
    CVN 69
    ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    V2
    C2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT