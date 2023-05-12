230502-N-HE057-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 04,2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman, from Dallas, Texas, uses a shop vacuum to clean the padeyes in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently underway conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Rodriguez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2023 23:23
|Photo ID:
|7808242
|VIRIN:
|230502-N-HE057-1025
|Resolution:
|3894x2592
|Size:
|874 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE Conducts INSURV, by SA Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
