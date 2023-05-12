IKE Conducts INSURV

230502-N-HE057-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 04,2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman, from Dallas, Texas, uses a shop vacuum to clean the padeyes in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is currently underway conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Rodriguez/Released)

